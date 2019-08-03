Colts sign Zach Conque, waive Billy Brown

The Colts signed free agent tight end Zach Conque on Saturday, the team announced.

They waived tight end Billy Brown with an injury designation. If Brown clears waivers, he will revert to the Colts’ injured reserve list.

Conque participated in the 2018 offseason program with the Jaguars and Texans. In 2017, he spent time on the practice squads of the Texans and the Jets.

He originally signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

Brown signed a futures contract with the Colts on Jan. 13. In 2018, he spent time on the practice squads of the Colts and Eagles.

Brown spent the entire 2017 regular season and postseason on Philadelphia’s practice squad. He originally signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2017.