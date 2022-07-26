Colts sign WRs Isaiah Ford, John Hurst

The Indianapolis Colts signed wide receivers Isaiah Ford and John Hurst, and they waived wide receiver Kekoa Crawford and defensive tackle Caeveon Patton, the team announced Tuesday.

With training camp slated to start Wednesday, the Colts added some depth to the wide receiver room. Both Ford and Hurst were among the four wide receivers to work out for the Colts on Monday.

The depth was needed somewhat after second-year wideout Mike Strachan was placed on the PUP list to open training camp.

Ford, 26, was a seventh-round pick with the Miami Dolphins in the 2017 NFL draft. He has appeared in 32 games (three starts), recording 63 receptions for 681 receiving yards and two touchdowns throughout his career with the Dolphins (2017-2020, 2021) and New England Patriots (2020).

Hurst, 25, has yet to appear in an NFL game but has spent time on the practice squads of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers since signing with the Bucs as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL draft.

