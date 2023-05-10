Colts sign WR Juwann Winfree

The Indianapolis Colts signed free-agent wide receiver Juwann Winfree and waived defensive end Guy Thomas, the team announced Tuesday.

Winfree, 26, was a sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft by the Denver Broncos out of Colorado. He played in three games during his rookie season and was waived before the 2020 campaign.

Winfree spent the last three seasons with the Green Bay Packers, appearing in 12 games without making a start. He has nine receptions for 75 yards on 17 targets in his career.

Thomas joined the Colts roster this offseason as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2023 NFL draft.

