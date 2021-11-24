Colts sign WR Isaiah McKoy to the practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts signed wide receiver Isaiah McKoy to the practice squad and released wide receiver Tarik Black from the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

McKoy spent the offseason and training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers after signing with them as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL draft.

In three seasons at Kent State (2018-2020), McKoy recorded 124 receptions for 1,748 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Black was one of the few undrafted rookie free agents to stick with the team through the majority of the season, spending it all on the practice squad.

