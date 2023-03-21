Colts to sign WR Isaiah McKenzie: How Twitter reacted

The Indianapolis Colts are signing free-agent wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, giving them a slot option to help replace the absence of Parris Campbell.

McKenzie should give the Colts a solid depth option in the slot receiver role while Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce lead the room on the boundary. The Colts also have Ashton Dulin returning after re-signing with the Colts this offseason.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the news that the Colts signed McKenzie:

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire