Colts sign WR DeMichael Harris to the active roster

The Indianapolis Colts signed wide receiver DeMichael Harris to the active roster from the practice squad and waived defensive tackle Ron’Dell Carter as a corresponding move, the team announced Tuesday.

With a lack of explosive options on offense, Harris has proven to have some juice. He’s played in only two games but the Colts have found some creating ways to get him the ball and he’s proven to be an impact player after the catch and on end arounds.

Harris signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL draft out of Southern Mississippi. He has caught all seven of his targets for 56 yards while taking two carries for 28 yards.

Carter was signed off of the Dallas Cowboys practice squad earlier in the season but has been a healthy scratch since arriving. He will now be subject to waivers.

The Colts also announced that running back Darius Jackson was signed to the practice squad.

