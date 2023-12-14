Colts sign WR D.J. Montgomery, cut OG Arlington Hambright

The Colts signed wide receiver D.J. Montgomery to the 53-player roster from the practice squad on Thursday, the team announced.

They waived guard Arlington Hambright in a corresponding move.

Montgomery has spent time on the team’s active roster and practice squad this season, appearing in three games.

He signed with the Colts on Aug. 18.

Montgomery spent time with the Michigan Panthers of the USFL and was on the Texans’ practice squad last season after spending time with the Colts during their 2022 training camp.

He also has been with the Jets and the Browns.

Hambright has spent time on the team’s active roster and practice squad this season. He saw action in two games with Indianapolis.