Colts sign WR D.J. Montgomery

The Indianapolis Colts signed free-agent WR D.J Montgomery, the team announced Friday.

An undrafted free-agent rookie in 2019, Montgomery initially signed with the Cleveland Browns but spent his rookie season on the injured reserve list. He joined the New York Jets practice squad in 2020 and played three games for them in 2021.

Montgomery also spent a little time with the Colts during training camp in 2022 and then joined the Houston Texans practice squad. He most recently played in the USFL for the Michigan Panthers.

The Colts had a roster spot open in the wide receiver room after Malik Tuner was waived/injured on Friday.

