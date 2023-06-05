Colts sign WR Breshad Perriman

The Indianapolis Colts signed free-agent wide receiver Breshad Perriman and waived undrafted rookie wide receiver Tyler Adams, the team announced Monday.

It was reported over the weekend that the Colts could sign Perriman after he worked out for the team Friday. The former first-round pick now joins a wide receiver room that includes Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin and Mike Strachan.

Perriman was the No. 26 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens. He spent three seasons there before bouncing around the league with several teams.

His career journey includes stints with the Washington Commanders (2018), Cleveland Browns (2018), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019), New York Jets (2020), Detroit Lions (2021), Chicago Bears (2021) and again the Buccaneers (2021-2022).

In 67 career games (22 starts), Perriman has recorded 129 receptions for 2,148 yards and 15 touchdowns. His best season came in 2019 with the Buccaneers when he recorded 36 receptions for 645 yards and six touchdowns.

Considering the vertical nature of Shane Steichen’s passing attack, Perriman’s 4.26 in the 40-yard dash makes him an intriguing fit. Of course, that was back in 2015, but the fact that he’s averaged 16.7 yards per reception for his career suggests he’s still a viable deep threat.

It will be interesting to see if Perriman can make enough of a mark during training camp to land a spot on the active roster, and it’s never a terrible idea to surround a rookie quarterback with players of various talents.

