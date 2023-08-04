Colts sign veteran running back Kenyan Drake, who last played with Ravens

The Colts have signed running back Kenyan Drake, according to his agency.

Drake, 29, played last season with the Baltimore Ravens. He also played one season with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021, parts of two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and over three with the Miami Dolphins. He was drafted out of Alabama in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Dolphins.

In 2020 while playing for the Cardinals, Drake ran for 955 yards on 239 carries and scored 10 touchdowns. Drake has also been a receiving threat at times during his career, as he caught 53 passes in 2018 for 477 yards and 4 scores.

The move comes on the heels of Jonathan Taylor's trade request July 29. On Tuesday, Indianapolis also signed Toriano Clinton, the former UIndy rusher who held numerous school and Division II records.

