Colts sign veteran cornerback after battery case

The Colts have added a veteran cornerback to the mix for training camp.

Indianapolis has signed fifth-year pro Chris Lammons, the team announced Thursday. As long as he passes his physical, he'll be ready to join the club for the second training camp practice Friday.

Lammons, 27, has played in 42 career games, with 30 coming in the past three years with the Chiefs. All have been as a backup. He has one interception and three pass breakups, as a majority of his time has come on special teams. He has 858 career special teams snaps and played 75% of those available last season with the Chiefs.

Lammons was released during the playoffs and the Bengals claimed him off waivers, only to cut him later in the offseason.

Lammons was arrested on a felony battery charge for his involvement with Saints star running back Alvin Kamara in an alleged fight at the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas. Kamara was accused of punching a man multiple times in the face outside of a club in Las Vegas. The man was knocked unconscious and suffered an orbital fracture, according to a police report. Lammons and two other men were accused of stomping on the man once he was on the ground.

Lammons turned himself in and was released on $5,000 bail. Earlier this month, he and Kamara pleaded guilty to a lesser charge that would avoid prison time but required the two players to pay the victim $210,000 in medical costs.

Lammons could still be subject to a potential NFL suspension through the league's personal conduct policy.

In Indianapolis, Lammons will join one of the youngest cornerback rooms in the NFL. Indianapolis has seventh-year pro Kenny Moore II at nickel but could start two rookies at the outside spots, with second-round Kansas State product JuJu Brents and fifth-round South Carolina product Darius Rush in the mix along with second-year undrafted players Dallis Flowers and Darrell Baker.

The group trended younger last month after the Colts released Isaiah Rodgers Sr. following his year-long suspension for violating the NFL's gambling policy.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts sign veteran cornerback after battery case