Colts sign Tyrell Adams

The Colts announced Friday they have signed linebacker Tyrell Adams.

Adams has played in 12 career NFL games, making 21 tackles (13 solo) and three special teams stops in his time with the Raiders (2016-17), Chiefs (2015-16) and Seahawks (2015). He has also seen action in one postseason contest.

He played in six games with Oakland in 2017, making 21 tackles and three special teams stops.

Adams, originally signed by the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2015, also has spent time on the practice squads of the Chiefs and Seahawks.