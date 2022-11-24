Colts sign S Trevor Denbow to practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts signed safety Trevor Denbow to the practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.

Denbow was waived after the Colts signed defensive end Khalid Kareem from the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad in order to add some depth to the defensive line.

Denbow signed with the Colts as an undrafted rookie free agent out of SMU following the 2022 NFL draft. He impressed the Colts enough to earn a roster spot during final cuts but suffered an injury that kept him on the injured reserve list for the first eight weeks of the season.

He made his season debut in Week 9 and has served as a special teams player—one the Colts believe could be a core player in that unit.

With a fully healthy safety room, Denbow goes to the practice squad where the Colts hope to continue his development.

