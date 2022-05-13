Colts sign third-rounder Nick Cross

The Colts announced the signing of third-round choice Nick Cross. The safety’s signing of his four-year deal means the team now has signed five of eight draft picks.

Fifth-round defensive tackle Eric Johnson II, sixth-round tight end Andrew Ogletree, sixth-round defensive tackle Curtis Brooks and seventh-round cornerback Rodney Thomas II signed their four-year deals earlier in the day.

Only second-round receiver Alec Pierce, third-round tight end Jelani Woods and third-round offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann remain unsigned.

Cross appeared in 29 games with 21 starts at Maryland and totaled 135 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, 18 passes defensed, six interceptions and three forced fumbles. Cross was a three-time All-Big Ten honorable mention selection.

