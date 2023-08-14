Colts sign S Teez Tabor

The Indianapolis Colts signed free-agent safety Teez Tabor, the team announced Monday.

Given the injuries currently in the room to Rodney Thomas II (toe) and Julian Blackmon (hamstring), it makes sense the Colts would be looking to add some depth and competition to the position.

Tabor, 27, was a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft with the Detroit Lions. However, he spent just two seasons in Detroit and then spent time with the San Francisco 49ers (2019), Chicago Bears (2020-2021), Atlanta Falcons (2022) and Seattle Seahawks (2022).

In 38 career games (seven starts), Tabor has recorded 59 tackles (47 solo) but has yet to record an interception or pass defensed in his career.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire