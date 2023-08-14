Colts sign Teez Tabor

The Colts have added a veteran to their defense.

Indianapolis signed Teez Tabor, the team announced on Monday.

A second-round pick in the 2017 draft, Tabor spent last season with the Seahawks. He appeared in 10 games with one start, mostly playing special teams. But he was on the field for 102 defensive snaps.

Tabor was drafted by the Lions and played 22 games with five starts for Detroit over two seasons. After he was waived at the start of the 2019 regular season, he spent time with the 49ers, Bears, and Falcons. He appeared in six games for Chicago in 2021.

The Colts also announced they’ve waived running back Zavier Scott with an injury settlement. Scott had joined the Colts as an undrafted free agent in the spring.