Colts to sign TE Pharaoh Brown: Instant analysis

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to add some depth to the tight end room in the form of free-agent Pharaoh Brown, who agreed to terms of a deal Friday.

The deal is expected to become official April 9, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, pending a physical. If he fails the physical, contract will be rescinded.

Known more for his blocking, Brown was an undrafted free agent who signed with the Oakland Raiders following the 2017 NFL draft. He’s spent time with the Raiders (2017), Cleveland Browns (2018-2019), Houston Texans (2020-2022) and the Browns again (2022).

Here’s our instant analysis of the Colts adding Brown to the tight end room:

How he fits in the depth chart

The Colts were expected to add a tight end with some blocking experience to the room, and this move fits the bill. The depth chart is pretty crowded so Brown will be fighting for a roster spot throughout the offseason and training camp.

Here’s how Brown fits within the current depth chart:

First Second Third Fourth+ Mo Alie-Cox Jelani Woods Kylen Granson Andrew Ogletree

Nikola Kalinic

Jalen Wydermyer

Pharaoh Brown

How this impacts the draft

The Colts are pretty young at the tight end position, but there’s still a chance they add to the room with a Day 3 pick. The signing of Brown shouldn’t keep the Colts from adding more upside and competition to the room if they feel strongly about their early-round picks.

How this impacts free agency

The Colts have been lacking production from a blocking tight end since Jack Doyle retired. Brown isn’t on the same level as Doyle in that regard, but he could fill the role for the time being. With Brown expected to sign, it’s unlikely the Colts will go back to free agency to add to the room.

Contract details

Contract details were not immediately disclosed. We may not know the details for a while considering the signing is pending a physical and isn’t expected to happen until April 9.

Instant grade

Considering this is a low-end depth signing to add some competition to the tight end room, it’s difficult to feel much about the transaction one way or another.

In a word? Modest.

Instant grade: C

