Colts sign TE Nikola Kalinic to futures contract
The Indianapolis Colts signed tight end Nikola Kalinic to a reserve/futures contract, the team announced Wednesday.
Kalinic has spent two seasons in the Canadian Football League (CFL) with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2019 and 2021. He has played 30 games in those two seasons and is coming off of a 2021 campaign where he played in 14 games while recording 11 receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown.
The Colts have a lot of needs to address this offseason with the tight end position being one of them.
