Colts to re-sign TE Mo Alie-Cox

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to sign tight end Mo Alie-Cox to a three-year deal, first reported Monday by Jordan Schultz.

After the retirement of starter Jack Doyle, the Colts needed to fill a massive hole at the tight end position. Both the Colts and Alie-Cox had previously expressed their interest in getting a deal done this offseason.

Now, the Colts will be getting back a key piece of their offense in Alie-Cox.

FA TE Mo Alie-Cox is headed back to the #Colts on a 3-year deal, per source. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 14, 2022

A source confirms the Colts are bringing TE Mo Alie-Cox back on a 3-year deal. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) March 14, 2022

The 28-year-old tight end signed with the Colts during the 2017 offseason after completing his basketball career at Virginia Commonwealth. He started seeing regular snaps during the 2018 season.

There is still plenty of room for growth in his game, especially as a receiver. He must continue fine-tuning his nuance in route-running while making improvements of consistency at the catch point.

However, Alie-Cox has proven to be an extreme asset in the run game as a blocker. His technique has improved while he seems to understand that having the biggest hands in the league (literally) can be used to his advantage.

Despite a career-high 45 targets in 2021, Alie-Cox failed to meet his numbers from the 2020 season. Still, he posted 24 receptions for 316 receiving yards and a career-high four touchdowns. His catch percentage dipped from 79.5% to 53.3% in 2021 but there’s a chance that had more to do with quarterback play.

With Alie-Cox expected to return, there is still a chance they add to the room with him and second-year tight end Kylen Granson.

