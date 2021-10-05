Colts sign TE Michael Jacobson to the practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts signed tight end Michael Jacobson to the practice squad and released tight end David Wells from the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

Jacobson was among the trio of tight ends the Colts worked out on Monday. The group also included former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver and recent tight end convert Jordan Matthews.

Jacobson signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in August and spent some time on the practice squad before being released on Sept. 25.

Wells was signed to the practice squad last week before the team’s first win of the season against the Miami Dolphins.

