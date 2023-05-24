Colts sign TE Kaden Smith

The Indianapolis Colts signed free-agent tight end Kaden Smith and waived undrafted rookie free-agent guard Harris LaChance, the team announced Wednesday.

A former sixth-round pick with the San Francisco 49ers in the 2019 NFL draft, Smith also spent parts of three seasons with the New York Giants (2019-2021).

Smith, 26, ended the 2021 season on the injured reserve list and was waived during the 2022 offseason after failing a physical.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In 33 career games (22 starts) all with the Giants, Smith recorded 52 receptions on 66 targets for 413 yards and three touchdowns.

Smith will be joining a crowded tight end room that includes Mo Alie-Cox, Jelani Woods, Kylen Granson, Alec Ogletree, Pharoah Brown and 2023 fifth-round pick Will Mallory.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire