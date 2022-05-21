Colts sign TE Jelani Woods, OT Bernhard Raimann to rookie deals

The Indianapolis Colts signed third-rounders tight end Jelani Woods and offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann to four-year rookie contracts, the team announced Friday.

With Woods and Raimann now under contract, the Colts have signed their entire rookie draft class before the start of OTAs, which is slated to begin Tuesday, May 24.

While Woods finds himself on the depth chart behind Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson, the excitement for his potential can barely be contained. His combination of size, speed and athleticism make him a very intriguing player to develop.

Meanwhile, Raimann will be right in the thick of the battle for left tackle along with veterans Matt Pryor and Dennis Kelly.

With the contract stuff out of the way, the Colts can enter OTAs without any distractions as they embark on their journey to capture an AFC South title.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Report: Colts working to sign QB Nick Foles as backup Colts' Matt Ryan a dark-horse MVP candidate in 2022? Report: Morocco Brown not expected to join Eagles front office

List