Colts sign TE Hale Hentges to practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts are signing tight end Hale Hentges to the practice squad, per Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star.

With starter Jack Doyle continuing to deal with ankle and knee injuries, which kept him out of the Week 2 win against the Vikings, the Colts will be adding Hentges as some depth on the practice squad.

Hentges has experience working with the Colts. He signed with the team as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft and spent the entire offseason and preseason working in the offense. He was waived at roster cuts and signed with Washington.

As Doyle is questionable for Week 3 and Trey Burton still on the injured reserve list with a calf injury, Hentges has a chance to make it onto the active roster.

Mo Alie-Cox stepped in as the starter in Week 2 and showcased the development that the coaches had been raving about. He caught five of six targets for 111 yards.

Hentges would be a solid depth piece in the tight end room and could wind up on the active roster this week if he gets back into the offense quickly enough.