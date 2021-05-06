Breaking News:

Struggling slugger Albert Pujols reportedly to be released by Angels

Colts sign seventh-rounder Will Fries

Josh Alper
·1 min read

Offensive lineman Will Fries was the last player selected by the Colts in the 2021 draft, but he is the first one with a contract.

Fries’ agents announced on Thursday that he has signed his contract with the team. Like all players drafted after the first round, Fries will have a four-year deal without a fifth-year option.

Fries started 42 games over his four seasons at Penn State and he spread those starts out over a variety of positions. Fries started games at every position other than center for the Nittany Lions and that versatility should help his bid for a backup role in Indianapolis.

The seventh-rounder was the only offensive lineman that the Colts drafted, which was a bit of a surprise given their left tackle situation but they are bringing former Chief Eric Fisher in for a visit.

Colts sign seventh-rounder Will Fries originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Carmelo Anthony passes Elvin Hayes into 10th on NBA's all-time scoring list

    With 27,318 career points to his name, Carmelo Anthony will now attempt to surpass Moses Malone on the league's all-time scoring list.

  • Lowry: "All you can do is go out and play hard"

    The Raptors' Kyle Lowry speaks after scoring a season-high 37 points with 11 assists and eight 3-pointers versus the Lakers in a tough road win.

  • Soccer-Man United to punish fans who committed criminal acts in protests

    Manchester United will punish fans who committed criminal acts during the protests on Sunday which led to the Premier League game against Liverpool being postponed, the club said on Monday. United fans protesting against the club's American owners, the Glazer family, stormed into the stadium which was closed to fans due to COVID-19 restrictions. "The majority of our fans have and will condemn criminal damage, along with any violence towards club staff, police or other fans, and these now become a police matter," United said in a statement.

  • Damian Lillard with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

    Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 05/05/2021

  • Soccer-A Women's Club World Cup "coming soon" says FIFA's Infantino

    FIFA president Gianni Infantino says a new Women's Club World Cup is being planned as part of a plan to "revolutionise" the female game. In an interview with French sports newspaper L'Equipe, Infantino said he was looking forward to the first edition of the already agreed new 24-team men's Club World Cup but said a women's version was in the pipeline too. Such a tournament would allow for the top European teams from UEFA's Women's Champions League to face off with clubs from the United States' National Women's Soccer League as well as sides from countries where the women's game is still developing.

  • Saudi 'Super League' bids $100m for Asian Tour in latest move to split golf

    The escalating Super League Golf saga has taken a fresh turn with the Saudi Arabia investors behind the proposed breakaway circuit dramatically outbidding the PGA Tour to take effective control of the Asian Tour. Telegraph Sport revealed on Tuesday that many of the top names in the game — including world No 1 Dustin Johnson and former world No 1 Justin Rose — are mulling over five-year offers worth more than $100m to join the SGL, with Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour commissioner, warning the players at a mandatory meeting here at Quail Hollow Country Club on Tuesday night that anyone signing would be immediately suspended and face a lifetime ban. And with the European Tour onside, that would almost certainly mean they would not be eligible to play in the Ryder Cup, starting with this year’s match in September. But the Saudis are set to buy themselves credibility and a place at the official table with the audacious Asian Tour buy-out. It is understood that they have guaranteed more than $100m to the cash-poor circuit in a five-year deal, approximately four times what the PGA Tour offered in a counter-bid. Both the Asian and PGA Tours have been contacted for comment. It is a complex situation, but insiders suspect that, as well as giving the SLG many venues to start up as planned in September 2022, the Saudis will also try to buy up the other "smaller" Tours around the world, including the Sunshine Tour, the Australasia Tour, the Japan Tour and the Korea Tour. Oliver Brown: If Dustin Johnson and other stars spurn Ryder Cup for Saudi Arabian cash, golf will never forgive them If nothing else it would be a spectacular show of financial might that would split the game in half with the PGA Tour and European Tour bound by the "strategic alliance" signed last year. That was supposedly meant to kill off the SLG plan - then known as Premier Golf League - but the Saudis are pushing on. And the growing feeling in the locker room is that certain veterans such as Phil Mickelson, Rose and Henrik Stenson are taking the offer extremely seriously. "Put it this way, you're in your 40s, coming to the end of your career, you might have one Ryder Cup left in you and someone is dangling more than $100m in your face," a source said to Telegraph Sport. "What would you do?" Other heavyweight targets for the Saudis include Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler and Bryson DeChambeau. Rory McIlroy voiced his opposition to the scheme last year and Tiger Woods is understood not to be interested despite the ridiculous numbers.

  • Anfernee Simons with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

    Anfernee Simons (Portland Trail Blazers) with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 05/05/2021

  • Pacers assistant Greg Foster suspended, C Goga Bitadze fined after heated exchange in Kings game

    Goga Bitadze appeared to tell Greg Foster to "sit the f*** down," which prompted the feud between the two on the court.

  • Column: The NHL embarrasses itself again as MMA On Ice

    The National Hockey League is an embarrassment. To contend the carnage that went on these past few days between the Washington Capitals and the New York Rangers is simply a part of game is the sort of Neanderthal thinking that keeps hockey in the dark ages. Will this be the light-bulb moment when the NHL finally exorcises this wretched stain that holds back any chance of it becoming a truly major sport?

  • Adam Schefter seems to change his tune about when he obtained the Aaron Rodgers news

    A week ago, Aaron Rodgers hijacked the 2021 draft. The reporter who threw the biggest log onto the burgeoning fire now claims that Rodgers had nothing to do with it, and that the reporter specifically chose to drop the bomb just hours before the start of the draft. Appearing on The Dan Patrick Show, ESPN’s [more]

  • 4 Lions who could be pushed off the roster by new additions

    Which other holdover Lions could Kerryon Johnson in being pushed off the new-look roster?

  • Why MLB pitchers are getting too good to throw perfect games

    Orioles starter John Means' no-hitter was the third of 2021, and none has featured a walk. Here's why MLB arms are losing perfect games a different way these days.

  • Chris Paul with a 2-pointer vs the Atlanta Hawks

    Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns) with a 2-pointer vs the Atlanta Hawks, 05/05/2021

  • Report: Packers look to add 'third arm' behind Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love

    Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love are the only Packers quarterbacks right now.

  • Aaron Rodgers rumors: Packers looking at other QBs, per Schefter

    Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love are the only Packers quarterbacks right now.

  • Tony Stewart/Ray Evernham SRX series announces race format for inaugural season

    The Superstar Racing Experience, the short-track series founded by Ray Evernham and Tony Stewart, unveiled the race format for its 2021 season.

  • John Kuhn provides some clarity on Aaron Rodgers-Packers conflict

    Former Packers fullback John Kuhn provided an update after speaking with Aaron Rodgers.

  • Jags fire several front office executives after draft

    The Jags made some pre-draft moves and parted ways with some executives in their scouting office from Dave Caldwell's regime and before.

  • Packers searching for new QB to add to roster

    The Packers need another quarterback or two, regardless of whether Aaron Rodgers returns or departs.

  • Golf-PGA Tour warns players against signing up for breakaway tour - reports

    The controversy echoes last month's unsuccessful attempt by 12 European soccer clubs to create a breakaway European Super League, prompting a backlash from fans, players and politicians. The Telegraph said players have been offered contracts of between $30 million-$100 million to take part, but that the PGA had warned of severe consequences during a meeting ahead of the Wells Fargo Championship.