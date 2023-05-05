Colts sign seven draft picks, 15 undrafted free agents

The Colts cleared room on their roster for incoming rookies by cutting nine players this week and they announced the signing of 22 rookies on Thursday.

Seven of those rookies were drafted by the team last week. Fifth-round cornerback Darius Rush, fifth-round safety Daniel Scott, fifth-round tight end Will Mallory, fifth-round running back Evan Hull, sixth-round defensive end Titus Leo, seventh-round cornerback Jaylon Jones, and seventh-round tackle Jake Witt have all agreed to four-year deals with the Colts.

Five picks, including first-round quarterback Anthony Richardson, remain unsigned in Indianapolis.

The rest of Thursday’s signings were players who went undrafted this year. They are Holy Cross linebacker Liam Anderson, Sam Houston State wide receiver Cody Chrest, Elon cornerback Cole Coleman, Alabama guard Emil Ekiyor, Virginia State running back Darius Hagans, Southeast Missouri State wide receiver Johnny King, BYU guard Harris Lachance, Campbell safety Aaron Maddox, Houston linebacker Donavan Mutin, Tiffin cornerback Tyler Richardson, Kansas defensive tackle Caleb Sampson, Maine wide receiver Zavier Scott, Wyoming running back Titus Swen, Colorado defensive end Guy Thomas, and Carson-Newman wide receiver Braxton Westfield.

