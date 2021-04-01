Colts to sign S Sean Davis to one-year deal

The Indianapolis Colts are set to sign veteran safety Sean Davis to a one-year deal, first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Davis visited the Colts on Thursday and it seems that visit went so well Chris Ballard didn’t want him leaving without a deal. Safety isn’t a massive need for the Colts but Davis is versatile and can play behind Julian Blackmon and Khari Willis.

Davis was a second-round pick with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2016 NFL draft and was a starter for three seasons. A shoulder injury ended his 2019 season prematurely and hit free agency following the campaign.

Davis signed a one-year deal with the Washington Football Team but was cut and eventually re-signed with the Steelers. Though he wasn’t in the rotation in the safety room all that much in 2020, Davis spent plenty of time on special teams, which is a key part of the safety position for the Colts.

With Tavon Wilson signing with the San Francisco 49ers and Malik Hooker taking a visit with the Dallas Cowboys, the Colts do need some depth at safety.

Davis will be joining Blackmon, Willis and All-Pro special teamer George Odum in the safety room.

