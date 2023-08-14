Colts sign S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

The Indianapolis Colts are signing free-agent safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. after hosting him for a workout Monday.

The Colts also signed free-agent safety Teez Tabor, which gives a signal about the health of starting safeties Rodney Thomas II (toe) and Julian Blackmon (hamstring).

Colts are signing former Browns’ safety Ronnie Harrison to a one-year contract. The deal has been confirmed by Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 14, 2023

Harrison, 26, has lined up at strong safety during his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2018-2019) and Browns (2020-2022). He was traded to the Browns just before the 2020 season.

In 67 career games (45 starts), Harrison has recorded five interceptions, 23 passes defensed, 5.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss.

To make room for Harrison Jr. on the roster, the Colts waived undrafted free-agent safety Aaron Maddox.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire