Colts sign Roger Lewis, Ian Silberman

The Colts announced they signed receiver Roger Lewis and offensive guard Ian Silberman on Tuesday. They waived linebacker Drew Lewis and offensive guard William Poehls in corresponding moves.

Roger Lewis has played 28 career games, with nine starts. He has 43 receptions for 513 yards and four touchdowns in his time with the Titans (2018) and Giants (2016-17). He has also appeared in one postseason contest.

The Titans waived Roger Lewis on May 7.

Silberman re-joins Indianapolis after spending time on the team’s active roster and practice squad in 2017. He has played in three career games in his time with the Panthers (2018), Raiders (2016-18), Titans (2018), Colts (2017), Patriots (2016) and 49ers (2015).

The 49ers selected Silberman in the sixth round of the 2015 draft.

Drew Lewis signed with Indianapolis as a free agent four days ago. The Texans signed him as an undrafted free agent May 10 and waived him July 23.

Poehls signed a futures contract with the Colts on December 31. He previously has spent time with the Jaguars (2017-18), Bills (2016), Bears (2016) and Titans (2014-2015).