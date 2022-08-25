Colts sign recently released Bills P Matt Haack

Matt Araiza won the Buffalo Bills punting job over Matt Haack during the preseason. That decision came down this week.

Haack was not out of work for long.

The team announced on Monday that Haack had been released. Now he joins the Indianapolis Colts.

According to Colts Wire, Haack has been added to Indy’s roster.

That comes in wake of the unfortunate news that the Colts’ starting punter, Rigoberto Sanchez, suffered a torn Achilles. His season is done.

The 28-year-old Haack now has a prime opportunity to lock up Indy’s starting spot. He has experience but had a rough 2021 season with the Bills.

Following that, Haack revised his contract to remain in Buffalo but his chances of sticking around seemed line a longshot once Araiza was drafted.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire