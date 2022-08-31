Colts to sign RB Ty’Son Williams to the practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to sign running back Ty’Son Williams to the practice squad, according to Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.

Until these signings are officially announced by the team, they should be taken with a grain of salt. You can follow along with our tracker, keeping up with every signing.

Ty'Son Williams is signing with the Colts practice squad, per source. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 31, 2022

Williams was cut during the final roster cuts Tuesday, but he had a solid preseason with the Colts over the last month. The Colts wound up keeping just three running backs after also cutting Phillip Lindsay.

Williams is an intriguing asset to have because he could certainly hold the role of RB3 in an offense.

