Colts sign RB Paul Perkins to the practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts signed running back Paul Perkins to the practice squad, the team announced Thursday.

Perkins was a fifth-round pick with the New York Giants in the 2016 NFL draft out of UCLA. The 26-year-old has appeared in 29 career games while averaging 3.5 yards per carry without having scored a touchdown.

With a three-headed attack in Jonathan Taylor, Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines, the Colts have been riding the hot hand lately. Though Taylor has been struggling, Wilkins and Hines have been there to fill in effectively since coming out of the bye week.

Perkins joins running backs Darius Anderson and Darius Jackson on the practice squad.