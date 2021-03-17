Colts re-sign RB Marlon Mack to one-year deal

The Colts are signing running back Marlon Mack to a one-year deal, first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Even though the Colts drafted Jonathan Taylor in the second round in 2020, Mack was the lead rusher in the backfield until he tore his Achilles halfway through the Week 1 opener. Now, he gets a short deal to work in the backfield again with one of the strongest units in the NFL. The 25-year-old has tallied 2,383 rushing yards, 440 receiving yards, and 22 total touchdowns on 594 touches in 41 games in Indianapolis, so far

