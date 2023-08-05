Colts to sign RB Kenyan Drake

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to sign free-agent running back Kenyan Drake, per his agent Friday.

Drake was among the trio of veterans to work out for the Colts this week after Zack Moss suffered a broken arm. Moss underwent surgery to fix the injury and is expected to miss roughly six weeks.

Drake, 29, was a third-round pick with the Miami Dolphins in the 2016 NFL draft out of Alabama. At 6-foot-1 and 211 pounds, Drake ran a 4.45 in the 40-yard dash.

Despite never truly having a backfield to himself, Drake has been efficient in his work. He’s averaged 4.5 yards per carry throughout his career, and he’s most recently coming off a season with the Baltimore Ravens in which he recorded 109 carries for 482 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Drake also has experience as a pass-catcher, having recorded at least 30 receptions in four of his eight seasons, despite working mostly in a complementary role.

It will be interesting to see if Drake plays well enough during the preseason to make a difficult decision for the Colts in terms of whether to keep Moss on the roster.

With Jonathan Taylor’s situation still up in the air, Drake is likely going to compete for first-team reps until/if the star back returns to practice.

