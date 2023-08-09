Colts sign RB Jason Huntley, TE Ricky Seals-Jones

Kareem Hunt didn’t sign with the Colts on Wednesday, but the team did add a running back to the roster.

The Colts announced the signing of Jason Huntley on Wednesday afternoon. They also signed tight end Ricky Seals-Jones while waiving tight end La'Michael Pettway and safety Michael Tutsie with injury designations.

Huntley played in six games for the Colts in 2020 and 2021. He ran 18 times for 70 yards and caught one pass for no gain in those appearances.

Given the current state of the Colts backfield, Huntley may be in for a lot more action. Jonathan Taylor is on the PUP list and away from the team, Zack Moss has a broken arm, and Deon Jackson also missed practice time with an injury.

Seals-Jones was out of the NFL after being released by the Giants last September. He played in 13 games for Washington in 2021 and has also seen regular season action with the Chiefs, Browns, and Cardinals. He has 90 catches for 1,044 yards and 10 touchdowns in 54 career games.