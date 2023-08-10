Colts sign RB Jason Huntley, TE Ricky Seals-Jones

The Indianapolis Colts signed free-agent running back Jason Huntley and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones and waive-injured tight end La’Michael Pettway and safety Michael Tutsie, the team announced Wednesday.

After bringing in Kareem Hunt for a visit only for the free agent to leave without a contract, the Colts turned to another potential depth piece in the backfield in the form of Huntley.

Huntley, 25, was a fifth-round pick with the Detroit Lions out of New Mexico State. He didn’t make the final roster cuts during his rookie season and signed with the Philadelphia Eagles where he spent two seasons (2020-2021). He also spent the 2022 season on the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad, and he was on the 2023 offseason roster before being released Aug. 1.

Seals-Jones, 28, entered the league as an undrafted free-agent rookie in 2017, spending two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals (2017-2018). He’s also spent time with the Cleveland Browns (2019), Kansas City Chiefs (2020), Washington Football Team (2021).

He spent the 2022 offseason with the New York Giants before missing the entire season due to a toe injury.

The two players waived in Pettway and Tutsie will revert to the injured reserve list if they clear waivers.

