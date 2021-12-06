Colts sign QB James Morgan to the practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts signed quarterback James Morgan to the practice squad and released wide receiver Isaiah McKoy from the practice squad, the team announced Monday.

Morgan was a fourth-round pick with the New York Jets in the 2020 NFL draft and while he spent the entire season on the active roster, he didn’t see any game action. He was also on the practice squads for the Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers.

Morgan now joins a quarterback room that consists of Carson Wentz and Sam Ehlinger on the active roster along with Brett Hundley on the practice squad.

