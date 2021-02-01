Colts sign QB Jalen Morton, WR J.J. Nelson to futures contracts

The Indianapolis Colts signed quarterback Jalen Morton and wide receiver J.J. Nelson to reserve/futures contracts, the team announced Monday.

Morton was an undrafted rookie following the 2020 NFL draft who signed with the Green Bay Packers. He was with the team throughout training camp and the offseason.

Nelson has been around the league having appeared in 58 games with four different teams. He was a fifth-round pick with the Arizona Cardinals in 2015 and has had stints with the Oakland Raiders (2019), San Francisco 49ers (2020) and Buffalo Bills (2020).

