Colts sign QB Brett Hundley

The Indianapolis Colts signed quarterback Brett Hundley, the team announced Saturday.

Hundley will be joining a quarterback room that includes Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger and Jalen Morton, none of which have played in an NFL game at this point in their careers.

Following the foot injury to starter Carson Wentz, the timeline for his return is unclear. They are seeking an opinion from renowned foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson and are awaiting a recommendation for the course of action.

Hundley, 28, was a fifth-round pick with the Green Bay Packers in 2015 where he spent three seasons in the quarterback room behind Aaron Rodgers. He stepped in for Rodgers in 2017, appearing in 11 games and making nine starts. During that span, he completed 60.8% of his passes for 1,836 yards, nine touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Hundley was then traded to the Seattle Seahawks for a sixth-round pick just before the 2018 season.

He then spent the next two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals as the backup to Kyler Murray.

In 18 career games (nine starts), Hundley has completed 59.7% of his passes for 1,902 passing yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

