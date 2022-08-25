Colts sign P Matt Haack, waive K Jake Verity

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Indianapolis Colts
    Indianapolis Colts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Matt Haack
    Matt Haack
    American football player (born 1994)
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jake Verity
    Jake Verity
    American football placekicker
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Rigoberto Sanchez
    Rigoberto Sanchez
    American football punter
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Indianapolis Colts signed punter Matt Haack and waived kicker Jake Verity, the team announced Thursday.

Haack joins the Colts roster after the unfortunate news that starting punter Rigoberto Sanchez suffered a torn Achilles during practice Tuesday when running sprints at the end of the session.

Haack, 28, has been in the league since joining the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona State in 2017. He spent four years with the Dolphins before signing a three-year deal with the Buffalo Bills in 2021.

However, the Bills opted to go with Matt Araiza, “The Punt God,” this offseason and Haack was released on Aug. 22.

In order to make room on the roster, the Colts waived kicker Jake Verity, who had been battling with starter Rodrigo Blankenship.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Colts' Ryan Kelly tests positive for COVID-19

Colts' Rigoberto Sanchez confirmed to have torn Achilles

Colts add QB Cam Ward in latest Draft Wire mock draft

List

Colts' 53-man roster prediction after preseason Week 2

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

Recommended Stories