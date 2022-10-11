Colts to sign OT Ty Nsekhe to the practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts are signing offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe to the practice squad, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

Nsekhe was one of three players to try out for the Colts on Monday, and it appears they were impressed enough to bring him onto the practice squad.

The news was first reported by Jordan Schultz of The Score, and he also reported that the Colts have plans to eventually promote Nsekhe to the active roster.

Offensive line help on the way for the #Colts, as they sign veteran Ty Nsekhe. I’m told Indy will acclimate him to the team with the plan of moving him to the 53. Nsekhe was with the #Cowboys last season. He started 17 career games. https://t.co/6I1qLn0LHh — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 11, 2022

The news of the signing was confirmed by Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star.

Colts are signing tackle Ty Nsekhe to the practice squad, per source. Nsekhe, 36, has played for six teams over the last decade, including a short stint with the Colts in 2012 — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) October 11, 2022

The Colts have had major issues along the offensive line through the first five games of the season. They’ve allowed 21 sacks—tied for the league-high—and they’ve allowed 45 quarterback hits. Only the Washington Commanders have allowed more through five games.

UPDATE AFTER MNF: Total QB Hits Allowed Through Week 5: NE: 17

JAX: 18

ARI, BAL: 19

SF, TB: 20

BUF, LAC: 21

CLE, PIT: 23

DAL, GB: 24

SEA: 26

ATL, CAR, DET, PHI: 28

CHI, HOU: 29

KC: 30

LV, NO, TEN: 31

MIN, NYJ: 33

NYG: 35

DEN: 36

CIN, MIA: 37

LAR: 44

IND: 45

WAS: 50 — Johnny Kinsley (Guardians Hive CEO) (@Brickwallblitz) October 11, 2022

Some type of change has to happen when it comes to the offensive line. Maybe they give veteran Dennis Kelly a chance. It couldn’t hurt. It also appears Nsekhe, even at 36 years old, will get the chance to carve out a role on the active roster.

We’ll update this post if there is a corresponding move.

AFC South standings update entering Week 6

