Colts sign OT Julién Davenport

The Indianapolis Colts signed free agent offensive tackle Julién Davenport, the team announced Monday.

This signing shouldn’t come as a surprise. It seems the Colts had plenty of interest in signing Davenport since they brought him in for a visit last week. It was reported by Zak Keefer of The Athletic that a deal was close to being done.

Davenport was a fourth-round pick with the Houston Texans in the 2017 NFL draft and also had a two-year stint with the Miami Dolphins.

Davenport is a decent athlete, which is a big selling point for the Colts. They like to have their offensive linemen work in space while also featuring plenty of pulls in their blocking scheme.

Davenport struggled in 2018 with the Texans, allowing a league-high 67 total pressures, per Pro Football Focus. He joined the Dolphins in 2019 where he would make nine starts in two seasons.

The Colts also signed offensive tackle Sam Tevi so until they add more competition, Davenport and Tevi are likely to be battling for the starting left tackle role.

