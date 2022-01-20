Colts sign OT Jordan Murray to futures contract
The Indianapolis Colts signed offensive tackle Jordan Murray to a reserve/futures contract, the team announced Thursday.
A product of the CFL, Murray started nine games during the 2021 regular season at both right and left tackle with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He spent some time with the Generals in The Spring League in 2020 and participated in a rookie minicamp with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019.
Murray spent four seasons at North Texas (2015-2018) where he played in 44 games while making 34 starts. He was a Conference USA All-Conference honorable mention twice (2016-2017).
The Colts now have 16 players on futures contracts.
