Colts sign OT Greg Senat, DT Antwaun Woods to practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts signed offensive tackle Greg Senat and defensive tackle Antwaun Woods to the practice squad and placed safety Ibrahiem Campbell on the injured reserve list, the team announced Tuesday.

The Colts worked out Senat on Sunday while enjoying the extra day off before the road matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Eric Fisher has struggled at left tackle while Braden Smith hasn’t played since Week 1.

Woods was released from the active roster on Sunday when the Colts elevated quarterback Brett Hundley, a move they had to make in order for Hundley to be eligible as the backup behind starter Carson Wentz.

Campbell was elevated from the practice squad for the Monday night game but suffered knee and ankle injuries during the loss. He will miss at least the next three games.

