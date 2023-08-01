Colts sign OT Dan Skipper, waive two players

The Indianapolis Colts signed free-agent offensive tackle Dan Skipper and waived offensive tackle Jordan Murray and tight end Kaden Smith, the team announced Tuesday.

Skipper, 28, entered the league as an undrafted free-agent rookie out of Arkansas in 2017. He initially signed with the Dallas Cowboys (2017) and has had three separate stints with the Detroit Lions (2017-2018, 2019-2020, 2021-2022) with other stops between those stints.

Skipper has appeared in 29 career games and has made five starts, all five of which came in 2022 with the Lions at right and left guard.

Murray signed with the Colts in 2022 and spent the season on the practice squad. He received a futures contract in the offseason. Smith was signed in free agency this offseason following the 2023 NFL draft.

