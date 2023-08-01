Colts sign OT Dan Skipper

The Colts are bringing in some veteran help for their offensive line.

Indianapolis has signed Dan Skipper, the team announced on Tuesday.

Skipper appeared in 16 games for Detroit last season with five starts. He was on the field for 387 offensive snaps and 76 special teams snaps.

Skipper has bounced around plenty since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017, with three separate stints with the Lions. He's also spent time with the Cowboys, Broncos, and Patriots. But his only other game appearances came with Houston in 2019, as he played three games with the club.

In all, Skipper has made 29 appearances with five starts.

The Colts also announced they’ve waived offensive tackle Jordan Murray and tight end Kaden Smith.