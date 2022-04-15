Colts sign OT Brandon Kemp

The Indianapolis Colts signed offensive tackle Brandon Kemp, the team announced Friday.

Kemp worked out for the Colts on Thursday and the signing was quickly announced before the weekend. At 6-foot-7 and 310 pounds, Kemp has the type of frame that has historically intrigued general manager Chris Ballard.

Kemp initially entered the league as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Tennessee Titans in 2020. He spent his rookie season on the Titans’ practice squad and the 2021 season on the injured reserve list.

Kemp is expected to battle for a back-end depth spot with the Colts if he’s still on the roster when training camp comes around.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

What the signing of Stephon Gilmore means for Colts defense Stephon Gilmore contract: Colts CB can make up to $23 million How Stephon Gilmore impacts Colts CB depth chart

List