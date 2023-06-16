Colts sign S Michael Tutsie

The Indianapolis Colts signed free-agent safety Michael Tutsie, the team announced Thursday.

This move comes directly in correspondence with the news that fifth-round pick Daniel Scott suffered a torn ACL during OTAs. Scott was placed on the injured reserve list, ending his season and opening up a roster spot.

Tutsie, an undrafted rookie free agent out of North Dakota State, participated in the team’s rookie minicamp and veteran minicamp on a tryout basis. He’s an Indy native and Warren Central alum.

At 5-foot-10 and 189 pounds, Tutsie ran a 4.61 in the 40-yard dash while posting a 6.87 in the three-cone drill, a 33.5-inch vertical and a 10-foot-1-inch broad jump.

A sixth-year senior, Tutsie appeared in 68 games (56 starts) at North Dakota State. He recorded 338 tackles (184 solo), 10.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, 22 passes defensed, 11 interceptions and two forced fumbles.

