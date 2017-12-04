Colts sign Matt Jones, place Pierre Desir on injured reserve

The Colts signed running back Matt Jones on Monday. They placed cornerback Pierre Desir on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Indianapolis waived Jones on December 2 after elevating him from the practice squad September 22. Jones has played in three games for the Colts this season, with five carries for 14 yards.

Jones has played in 23 career games, with seven starts, for Indianapolis (2017) and Washington (2015-16). He has 248 carries for 964 yards and six touchdowns in his career. He also has caught 27 passes for 377 yards and one touchdown.

Washington made him a third-round pick in 2015.

Desir played in nine games this season, making 32 tackles, seven pass breakups and an interception. He injured his shoulder in Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

The Colts also announced they signed cornerback Taurean Nixon to the practice squad.