The Colts have added another wide receiver to their offseason roster.

The team announced the signing of free agent Malik Turner on Thursday.

It’s the second wideout that the team has added in the last week. They also claimed Kristian Wilkerson off of waivers from the Patriots.

Turner has played for the Seahawks, Cowboys, and 49ers over the last five seasons. He did not catch a pass in three appearances for Dallas last season, but had 12 catches for 149 yards and three touchdowns for the Cowboys in 2021. For his career, Turner has 29 catches for 414 yards and four touchdowns.

Parris Campbell and Ashton Dulin are set to become free agents next month, which leaves Alec Pierce, Michael Pittman Jr., and Mike Strachan as the returning wideouts from last year’s roster.

Colts sign Malik Turner originally appeared on Pro Football Talk