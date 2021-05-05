Colts sign Malik Jefferson

The Colts added a veteran linebacker to the roster on Wednesday.

The team announced the signing of Malik Jefferson. No terms of the deal were announced.

Jefferson was a Bengals third-round pick in 2018 and he played 12 games for them as a rookie before being waived ahead of the 2019 season. He was claimed by the Browns, played nine games for them, and then moved on to the Chargers last year.

Jefferson barely played on defense, but saw over half of the team’s special teams snaps while playing in 13 games. He had five tackles in those appearances and has 16 tackles over his entire career.

